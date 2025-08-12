Micah Parsons back at practice as Cowboys contract standoff continues
Since he was a no-show at Dallas Cowboys practice last Thursday, every day has been Micah Parsons Watch. On Tuesday, fans got what they came to see with the superstar pass rusher back in attendance for the session.
Parsons was on the field in street clothes with a jersey draped over his neck as his contract standoff with Jerry Jones and the front office continues.
The disgruntled pass rusher watched from the sideline as he continues to wait for a new contract or a trade.
Jerry Jones, meanwhile, was still riding the high from being the center of attention on Monday night in Los Angeles for the blue carpet premiere of the upcoming Netflix docuseries America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys.
After practice ended, Parsons strolled off the field by himself with the jersey still draped around his neck. But hey, at least he had on a jersey this time.
Parsons' status for the team's regular season opener against the reigning Super Bowl champion and division rival Philadelphia Eagles remains up in the air and it doesn't look like there is any immediate end in sight.
Parsons is doing his part by continuing to be around the team, so it's up to Jones to get it together.
Of course, he loves every moment of the drama and feels no urgency to get a deal done.
