Micah Parsons no longer wearing Cowboys jersey at training camp after trade request
The Dallas Cowboys continue to make headlines for all the wrong reasons at training camp this offseason thanks to a mix of incompetence, stubbornness and stupidity.
We're looking at you, Jerry Jones.
A day after officially requesting a trade out of Dallas, stating he "no longer wants to play" for the Cowboys, star linebacker Micah Parsons arrived to training camp in Oxnard on Saturday not wearing his No. 11 jersey for the first time this offseason.
Still unsigned to an extension, Parsons' continued attendance at training camp is no surprise, as he would be hit with $50,000 in daily fines for each missed practice. The former Penn State star had already been sitting out of camp with a back injury.
These fines also make it unlikely that Parsons would miss any games, including Week 1's opener back in his home state against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4.
Fines or not, Parsons made it clear he wants to be out there with his teammates, many of whom have continued to back him amid the recent trade request drama.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked Saturday if he expects Parsons to play in Week 1. He didn't provide a direct answer, only saying he "hopes" his star pass rusher will return in due time.
“Micah is a competitor. I hope to see Micah out there soon," Schottenheimer told reporters. "When the business gets worked out, it gets worked out.”
It's in the Cowboys' best interest to give Parsons what he is owed or risk losing one of the franchise's best players in the post-triplets era.
Otherwise, the absence of his No. 11 jersey will turn into new threads with a new team.
