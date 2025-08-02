Former Cowboys star compares Micah Parsons drama to Mavs-Luka mess
Dallas Cowboys fans were left in shambles on Friday afternoon when superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons publicly announced he has requested a trade from the team amid disastrous contract negotiations.
Parsons released a statement bashing the Cowboys' front office, even naming Stephen Jones, while saying, "I no longer want to be here."
Amid the fallout between Parsons and the front office, former Cowboys star Marcus Spears, who played for the team from 2005-2012, shared his thoughts on the saga.
Spears addressed the situation on NFL Live, pointing to Jerry and Stephen Jones for playing too many games during contract negotiations, calling it an "inflection point" for the franchise, while comparing it to the mess that followed the Dallas Mavericks' trade of Luka Doncic.
“If Micah is dug in, kudos to you, bro,” Spears said Friday on NFL Live, as transcribed by On3.com. “I hate to see you go. I would love for you be a Dallas Cowboy as long as possible because you’re a phenomenal player. But at some point, Jerry and Stephen is going to mess with the wrong one and they’re going to stand on business for real and not show up to play games. Now, everybody [says], ‘Money is going to fix it and eventually he’ll break.’ Maybe that’ll be the case. Maybe Micah Parsons is doing this for a negotiating tactic.
“But if he’s not, I’m telling y’all right now, I’m in Dallas. These fans acted a fool with the Dallas Mavericks when Luka Doncic was let go because they thought that was the face of their franchise. This is an inflection point for the Dallas Cowboys, their business practices and how they’ve been doing things if this young man decides, ‘I’m gonna be the one player that doesn’t go with the regular rigmarole and accept a contract and go back and play with the Cowboys. I’m gonna request a trade and stand on it until they make a move to move me out of the way.'”
Cowboys fans were already at their breaking point with Jones and the front office, and this situation has the front office to continue losing support.
Not only are the fans openly voicing their criticism of the franchise, but sports talk and debate shows are now loudly calling out Jerry and Stephen Jones, so it will be interesting to see if they finally hear the backlash and take note.
There's still time to mend the relationship with Parsons, the Joneses will just need to swallow their pride and open up the checkbook.
