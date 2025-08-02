Cowboys’ Micah Parsons drama mirrors familiar (and positive) storyline
The drama was turned up a notch on Friday when Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons requested a trade after contract negotiations stalled.
Parsons posted a lengthy statement on X, saying he no longer wanted to play for America’s Team after feeling disrespected. Naturally, this led to an outpouring of frustration from the fan base, which has had enough of Jerry and Stephen Jones making everything more difficult than it needs to be.
While their feelings are valid, there’s still no reason to panic. We’ve seen this situation play out with other teams before, including this offseason with Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett grew frustrated with the Browns’ front office, requested a trade, and went on a media tour discussing his future outside of Cleveland.
Browns fans had a similar reaction as Cowboys fans have with the Parsons situation, but in the end, everything worked out fine. Garrett signed a new four-year deal worth $160 million, and is happy as can be to remain with the franchise.
Parsons, who is understandably frustrated with the Jones family, is still under contract for the 2025 season. The Cowboys can also still franchise tag him for the next two seasons.

That means they have more control over the situation than it seems. They could dig their heels in and force Parsons to decide whether to play or sit — which would mean he wouldn’t get his $24 million base salary.
Thankfully, as we saw with Garrett and the Browns, a new contract is the best way to put all of this in the rearview mirror. It also would help Parsons feel more respected than he currently does.
