Cowboy Roundup: Micah Parsons on historic pace, What we learned in Week 16
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We're officially in holiday season and another week of the NFL season is right around the corner with Netflix bringing us a Christmas doubleheader.
In Week 17, the Cowboys take on the division rival Philadelphia Eagles in a game that has been flexed to 1:00 p.m. ET. It was originally scheduled for the late afternoon slate.
While we wait for Christmas Day and football to return to our televisions, let's check out some headlines making the rounds on social media.
Micah Parsons on historic pace
Micah Parsons reached a major career milestone during the Cowboys' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he's just getting started. In fact, Parsons is on a historic pace which places him in a group of current and future Hall of Famers.
What we learned in Week 16
The Cowboys Wire takes a look at what we learned about the Cowboys in Week 16:
"Dallas answered by playing their hearts out again. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb battled through a painful shoulder injury and the defense played their tails off to hold one of the best offenses in check. Lamb caught seven passes for 105 yards, while the defense got four sacks on Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and forced two turnovers."
There is no quit in these Cowboys, who continue to show their mettle after early in the season when they were accused of being soft.
