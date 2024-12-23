'Proud' Jerry Jones doubling down on Mike McCarthy return to Cowboys?
The Dallas Cowboys are back in the win column, and Jerry Jones couldn't be happier.
Following his team's nail-biting 26-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, the Cowboys owner and GM was quick to praise his team.
But perhaps more importantly, he also went out of his way to mention had coach Mike McCarthy - who's job security has been in question most of the season - and the job he has done this year.
"I'm real proud," Jones said after the game. "Mike McCarthy, he just won't let them not think that they're playing for the Super Bowl out there. He won't let them do it. I'm proud of that. I'm proud of the coach... There's no question that we're fighting with a very limited deck out here right now, and those guys are doing a great job. All of them, the players, but my hat is off to Mike McCarthy."
In Jones' defense, the Cowboys have won four of their last five games after starting 3-7, and have an opportunity to finish the year above .500 if they can win their final two games.
The only problem? The Cowboys have also been officially eliminated from the playoff picture thanks to that abysmal start to the season.
This, of course, is not the first time that Jones has gone out of his way to say good things about his head coach either. Earlier this season, Jones told 105.3 The Fan that he gave McCarthy and defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer 'high grades' for the way they have navigated the team through adversity this season.
Jones has also consistently deflected any questions regarding the idea of moving on from the Cowboys coach, who is in the final year of his deal with the franchise. He even left the door open for a possible extension, despite McCarthy and the team's struggles on the field throughout the year.
"I don't think (an extension) is crazy at all," Jones told The Fan in late November. "This is a Super Bowl-winning coach. Mike McCarthy has been there and done that. He has great ideas. We got a lot of football left."
Will any of that matter when the season officially comes to a close in two weeks? Only time will tell, but it certainly seems as though Jones is doubling down on the idea of keeping McCarthy in Dallas.
And if the Cowboys can finish strong, and perhaps earn wins over the division-rival Eagles and Commanders, it would go a long way in helping Jones make that decision.
