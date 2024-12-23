CeeDee Lamb trying to ‘keep shoulder attached’ so he can do what he loves
CeeDee Lamb had his motivation questioned this offseason while holding out of training camp. He felt staying away was the right move as he tried to get Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to find some urgency to work out an extension.
The two sides came together on a new deal but the criticism continued following a slow start. Now with two games left, Lamb has erased all doubt of his love for the game.
Lamb has racked up more than 100 yards for the third season in a row and 1,000 for the fourth. He’s not only done this despite Dak Prescott going down with a hamstring injury but while fighting through a painful shoulder injury as well.
MORE: 4 takeaways from Cowboys' impressive win vs. Buccaneers
Lamb has been honest about how banged up he’s been this season but peeled the curtain back more when he said he was trying to stay “healthy and keeping my shoulder attached to my body.” He added that it hasn’t been fun fighting through the pain but it’s worth it since he’s living his dream.
Lamb has 101 receptions for 1,194 yards with 6 touchdowns. He’s proven to be one of the top playmakers in the NFL and won’t even let a severe injury slow him down.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' impressive win vs. Buccaneers
7 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys Week 16 win over Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Buccaneers Week 16
Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Week 16 Player of the Game
Mike McCarthy reacts to Dallas Cowboys missing NFL playoffs