Cowboy Roundup: George Pickens' accountability, Should team tank final 3 weeks?

Things have fallen apart for the Dallas Cowboys over the past two weeks, watching their NFL playoff hopes come crashing to the ground amid a two-game losing streak.

Dallas' defensive struggles have resurfaced, while star wide receiver George Pickens, one of the team's main offensive cogs throughout the season, has been held in check.

Now, with only a one percent chance to reach the postseason, we'll really learn what the team is made of.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Will they pack it in or fight hard through the final three weeks of the season? That's what we are about to see, and it all starts on Wednesday afternoon when the team returns to the field for practice as it ramps up preparations for Week 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While we wait to see what the team's return to the practice field brings later in the afternoon, let's check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and across social media.

George Pickens takes accountability

A behind the scenes with #Cowboys George Pickens talking to the SNF crew about this effort concerns against the Lions. Pickens was honest.



Jerry Jones also talks about his vision for the “future” with Pickens as a competitor. Jones called his star WR Superman.



(🎥: @ HBO Max) pic.twitter.com/LPkBWYcF0q — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) December 17, 2025

On Episode 3 of Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East, fans got a behind-the-scenes look at George Pickens opening up about the criticism he received following the team's loss to the Detroit Lions, and he took accountability with the coaching staff.

Should Cowboys tank in final 3 weeks?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Jerry Jones says the Cowboys will not be resting starters in the final three-game stretch of the season, despite essentially being eliminated from the playoff race. While it gives the team an opportunity to evaluate its talent for three more weeks, is it the right move? InsideTheStar.com takes a look at whether Dallas should rest its starters or keep them on the field.

"This team will find themselves in the same boat when next December rolls around. Dallas currently holds the 14th pick as their own in the 2026 draft, and if things ended today, depending on what the Packers do in the playoffs, they would have the 23rd pick. If you live under a rock and have not seen it, Micah Parsons tore his ACL on Sunday afternoon, so the Packers, once promised a possible Super Bowl this year took a huge hit with that loss to Parsons. I truly have no idea how they will finish this season now, but I would guess they go 2-1 these last two games. They will probably lose to the Chargers on Sunday and beat the Commanders and Giants to finish the year 8-8-and-1. That record of finishing .500 reminds me oh too much of Tony Romo and his days. This season feels like one of those. The offense is great and scores nearly 30 plus a game, but the defense can’t stop the bleeding."

