Shavon Revel gets new Cowboys jersey number for rookie season
The Dallas Cowboys will have to wait for Shavon Revel, the team's third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, to see the field during the regular season.
Revel, who suffered a torn ACL to prematurely end his college career, has yet to return to the field, and it was announced that he suffered a setback during training camp.
Because of the setback, Revel will start the year on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, which means he will be forced to miss the first six games of the NFL regular season.
Whenver Revel does return, however, he will have a new look.
Revel, who shared the No. 27 with running back Miles Sanders during training camp and the preseason, announced that he will be switching jersey numbers for his rookie campaign.
The third round pick's new jersey number will be No. 34, which was previously worn by rookie running back Jaydon Blue, who announced he is changing to his old college jersey number. Sanders is also switching back to his old college number.
Let's see if the new number brings better luck to Revel as he aims to return to the field.
Throughout his three years at ECU, Revel recorded 70 tackles, three interceptions, one sack, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown.
