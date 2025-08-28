NFL legend believes George Pickens can be Cowboys difference-maker
In just one week, the Dallas Cowboys will open their 2025 regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles. The game between the NFC East rivals will kick off the NFL season, and there's no better matchup to have to start the season.
Excitement continues to build as the Cowboys plan to play the spoiler in the Eagles' Super Bowl festivities, and there are plenty of reasons to believe the Cowboys will win the game.
One of those reasons is the addition of wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens was the number one option during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, the Cowboys will have two number ones lining up on offense with Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.
Recently, Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson spoke with 105.3 The Fan, and during the conversation, Johnson had glowing praise for Pickens.
"He's going to do wonders, not only for Dak (Prescott), but Ceedee Lamb, as well," Ochocinco said. "You want to double CeeDee? Pickens will kill you."
Pickens' departure in Pittsburgh ended rather ugly. So far, it has been a much different story in Dallas, and he quickly built chemistry with his teammates.
If the Cowboys can continue to get a star receiver who is only focused on playing the game, this offense will reach new heights.
Dallas and the Eagles face off on Thursday, September 4, at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
