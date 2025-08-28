Cowboys Country

NFL legend believes George Pickens can be Cowboys difference-maker

A Cincinnati Bengals legend expects the addition of George Pickens to put the Dallas Cowboys' offense in a different stratosphere this upcoming season.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens before the game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens before the game against the Atlanta Falcons. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In just one week, the Dallas Cowboys will open their 2025 regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles. The game between the NFC East rivals will kick off the NFL season, and there's no better matchup to have to start the season.

Excitement continues to build as the Cowboys plan to play the spoiler in the Eagles' Super Bowl festivities, and there are plenty of reasons to believe the Cowboys will win the game.

One of those reasons is the addition of wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens was the number one option during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, the Cowboys will have two number ones lining up on offense with Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.

MORE: Micah Parsons trade 'more realistic' than Cowboys fans may want to believe

Recently, Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson spoke with 105.3 The Fan, and during the conversation, Johnson had glowing praise for Pickens.

"He's going to do wonders, not only for Dak (Prescott), but Ceedee Lamb, as well," Ochocinco said. "You want to double CeeDee? Pickens will kill you."

Pickens' departure in Pittsburgh ended rather ugly. So far, it has been a much different story in Dallas, and he quickly built chemistry with his teammates.

MORE: Cowboys are still 'America's Team' with latest NFL franchise valuations

If the Cowboys can continue to get a star receiver who is only focused on playing the game, this offense will reach new heights.

Dallas and the Eagles face off on Thursday, September 4, at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens laughs before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

