Cowboys secondary shuffle could highlight All-Pro CB in new position
One of the toughest losses this offseason for the Dallas Cowboys came when Jourdan Lewis signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Lewis was one of the longest-tenured defenders and was criminally underrated. That became clear when Jacksonville made him the highest-paid slot corner in the NFL. The Dallas coaching staff understands the hole left by his departure, which is why they’re already leaning on an All-Pro for help in replacing Lewis.
MORE: Cowboys ‘dangerous’ UDFA predicted to make 53-man roster
Calvin Watkins shared some notes from the team’s OTAs and shared that DaRon Bland was working inside as the slot corner.
Bland prefers the boundary, which is understandable. He’s played on the outside for the majority of his career and had 14 interceptions in his first two seasons.
MORE: Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue makes bold prediction for rookie campaign
Still, he says he’s comfortable doing whatever the team needs. Looking at the current roster, this could very well be where Bland lines up in 2025.
Dallas is hopeful that Trevon Diggs and rookie Shavon Revel can recover from knee injuries suffered last year. Both are excellent outside corners but neither seem suited for the slot. Bland, on the other hand, has the versatility to play anywhere.
It might not be his preferred spot, but Bland could do himself a favor by putting the team first. Not only would it keep their defense strong, but if he excels, it will only make him more attractive when he hits free agency in 2026.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys to be featured in HBO's Hard Knocks during season
NFL analyst identifies Dallas Cowboys potential kryptonite in 2025
Dallas Cowboys make locker room addition to improve competitiveness
Dak Prescott’s new nickname nods to his veteran status with Cowboys
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc