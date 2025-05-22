Cowboys Country

Cowboys secondary shuffle could highlight All-Pro CB in new position

The Cowboys are asking an All-Pro defensive back to help fill a major hole in the secondary.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland intercepts a pass intended for Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland intercepts a pass intended for Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin. / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
One of the toughest losses this offseason for the Dallas Cowboys came when Jourdan Lewis signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lewis was one of the longest-tenured defenders and was criminally underrated. That became clear when Jacksonville made him the highest-paid slot corner in the NFL. The Dallas coaching staff understands the hole left by his departure, which is why they’re already leaning on an All-Pro for help in replacing Lewis.

Calvin Watkins shared some notes from the team’s OTAs and shared that DaRon Bland was working inside as the slot corner.

Bland prefers the boundary, which is understandable. He’s played on the outside for the majority of his career and had 14 interceptions in his first two seasons.

Still, he says he’s comfortable doing whatever the team needs. Looking at the current roster, this could very well be where Bland lines up in 2025.

Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland celebrates with teammates after returning an interception for a touchdown.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland celebrates with teammates after returning an interception for a touchdown. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas is hopeful that Trevon Diggs and rookie Shavon Revel can recover from knee injuries suffered last year. Both are excellent outside corners but neither seem suited for the slot. Bland, on the other hand, has the versatility to play anywhere.

It might not be his preferred spot, but Bland could do himself a favor by putting the team first. Not only would it keep their defense strong, but if he excels, it will only make him more attractive when he hits free agency in 2026.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

