Micah Parsons shreds Philadelphia Eagles with expletive-laden message
The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles have one of the fiercest rivalries in the NFL.
In recent years, the series has been relatively even, with both teams trading wins back and forth over the last few seasons while competing for NFC East championships. In the grand scheme of things, Dallas has truly gotten the better of Philly, leading the series 23-17 dating back to 2004.
Still, despite having the upper hand throughout most of his career against Philadelphia from a head to head standpoint, Cowboys star Micah Parsons has had enough of his NFC East rival.
In fact, he can't even bring himself to pull for an Eagles win over the Commanders this weekend - something his team needs to keep its own slim playoff hopes alive.
“Nah, at this point, it’s (expletive) Philly, now," Parsons said, per Jon Machota of the Athletic. "Even if we got eliminated, like, I gotta crush Philly. (Expletive) them. I hate them now. I be seeing them talk so much on social (media).”
It is easy to see why Parsons feels this way too.
Earlier this season, the Eagles crushed Dallas 34-6 at AT&T Stadium in one of their most embrassing losses of the season. The loss was part of a five-game losing streak that saw the Cowboys getting outscored 172-70, and losing by an average of 20.4 points per game.
To make things worse, the Eagles now sit in second place in the NFC overall, having clinched a playoff berth, and are circling on winning the NFC East and officially taking the division back from the Cowboys.
Very difficult pills to swallow indeed.
Nevertheless, even with an Eagles win over Washington this weekend, Dallas would still have to win out and get some serious help along the way in order to backdoor their way into the post season.
And with the odds of that becoming a reality sitting at less than 1 percent - .01 percent to be precise - he might as well stick to his guns and hope for the worst for his arch-rivals.
