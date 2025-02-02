Cowboy Roundup: Dallas catches stray in Luka Doncic trade fallout
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. For once, the wild weekend in Big D wasn't because of Jerry Jones and company.
The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers to swap superstar Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis. There are several other pieces to the trade, but everyone's minds were blown.
MORE: Cowboys no longer the most hated team in Dallas thanks to unbelievable trade
So, for at least 24 hours, the Cowboys aren't the laughing stock in the sports world.
While we all enjoy some time out of the spotlight, let's check out some headlines making waves around the web.
Team catches stray in Luka Doncic trade fallout
After a shocking NBA trade, the Dallas Cowboys were still catching strays. But at least they aren't along in Big D.
Jerry Jones will always be the butt of a joke when there is major sports news -- especially in Dallas.
Jason Witten still in play for Cowboys coaching staff?
There was some initial talk that the Cowboys could be aiming to add Jason Witten to the coaching staff as head coach of the future, but that could have come to an end after keeping Lunda Wells onboard. The Cowboys Wire takes a deeper look.
Cowboys Quick Hits
