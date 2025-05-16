Micah Parsons roasts Cowboys insider with 'Sinners' meme over 'handshake deal'
Micah Parsons has time on his hands tonight. The Dallas Cowboys superstar is in line for a blockbuster contract extension that is expected to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
On Thursday, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones spoke to the media and was optimistic that a deal will get done.
After the comments made the rounds on social media, longtime Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill made the bold claim that a "handshake deal is already done," indicating the two sides have the framework for a deal agreed on.
Parsons quickly called out the claim and said it was a lie, while also using the perfect meme to put the "handshake deal" talk to rest. Parsons referenced the hit film Sinners with a GIF of Michael B. Jordan.
Now, if you haven't seen Sinners, don't read any further or you will be spoiled, okay?
Just making sure that you don't want to ruin the film, because it's definitely worth watching.
Well, anyway, in the film, Michael B. Jordan's character makes a handshake deal that is ultimately betrayed. By using that GIF, Parsons is sending the not-so-subtle hint that he will not be making any handshake deals.
The only way Parsons will agree to a deal is if he signs on the dotted line. And that's a wrap on the Thursday night episode of the soap opera Drama in Dallas.
