Micah Parsons shares positive message about patience amid contract saga
Micah Parsons showed his good faith to the Dallas Cowboys this week, showing up to mandatory minicamp without a new contract in hand. Unfortunately, he also left without a new deal.
Parsons will inevitably sign a blockbuster contract extension, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. It's just a matter of when.
The Cowboys' front office has been optimistic that a deal will get done, head coach Brian Schottenheimer has said he believes there will be an agreement, and Parsons has also kept a positive attitude, simply saying the ball is in Jerry Jones' court.
Following the conclusion of minicamp, Parsons took to social media to share a positive message about patience amid the ongoing contract saga.
"God’s timing is perfect even when it feels delayed," Parsons wrote, along with several photos from the team's minicamp. He included the hashtags, "Lions Always Hungry" and "Year 5."
It's great to see that Parsons is keeping the faith and a positive attitude, but eventually the team is going to need to return the good favor to avoid things turning sour.
The Cowboys are now on a break until the end of July when the team will fly out to Oxnard, California, for the official start of training camp.
Let's hope a resolution can be found between Parsons and the Cowboys before then.
