Michael Irvin gives unexpected prediction for Cowboys win total in 2025
Last week, the Dallas Cowboys learned what their 2025 season would look like when the league unveiled the full NFL schedule.
Dallas has one of the toughest schedules in the league and will be tested right away with a Week 1 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. Rather than looking at this as an obstacle, the Cowboys have to see their schedule as an opportunity to prove themselves.
MORE: Former NFL quarterback questions Dak Prescott's place among top QBs
That's what Michael Irvin believes they will do. Irvin, who won three Super Bowls with Dallas, has always been overzealous when it comes to praising the 'Boys. He again gives them their flowers while predicting their win total for 2025, but has a surprisingly realistic win total.
Irvin has Dallas struggling through the toughest stretch of their season, losing three in a row to the Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Detroit Lions. They rebound with a 3-1 stretch to close out his prediction, keeping them from completely falling apart.
In the end, they will go 12-5 according to the Hall of Famer.
Some of the games he expects to be easy wins might not be, but in the end, Irvin has them doing enough to get to the postseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 most important Dallas Cowboys revenge games for 2025 NFL season
6 easiest games on Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL schedule
Dallas Cowboys make NFL history with unprecedented schedule stretch
Micah Parsons calls BS on Cowboys insider's claim 'handshake deal is done'
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc