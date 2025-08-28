Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade ripped by NFC exec with NSFW message
The Dallas Cowboys are making headlines for all the wrong reasons ahead of the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas traded star linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday following a contract dispute that resulted in Parsons requesting a trade on Aug. 1. The Cowboys received two first-round picks and three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark in return.
Now, the rest of the NFL is laughing at the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones, who is only hearing the start of what is likely to be months of criticism.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, an anonymous NFC executive had a strong, NSFW message for the Cowboys after news of the Parsons trade broke.
“The Cowboys make no f***ing sense," the exec told Schultz.
Cowboys fans will certainly agree with this comment, but it didn't stop there.
Another anonymous executive told Schultz that the Cowboys are "beyond idiotic" for making the trade a week before the season instead of prior to the 2025 NFL Draft.
“Why on Earth would you do this now and not in March? Beyond idiotic," the exec said.
Time will tell if the Cowboys end up being the no-doubt loser of the trade. But for now, it's clear that Dallas got worse by trading away its best player.
Parsons won't have to wait long to face off against his former Cowboys teammates. Dallas will host Green Bay at AT&T Stadium in Week 4 on Sept. 28 for a primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football.
