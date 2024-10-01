Mike McCarthy explains reasons for Cowboys' limited pre-snap motion
For those wondering about the lack of pre-snap motions, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy addressed concerns regarding the team's limited use of motion during a recent press conference.
While acknowledging the analytics that suggest the team could benefit from more motion, McCarthy emphasized the importance of considering various factors beyond raw statistics.
"We've got a great analytics department," McCarthy stated. "I think I've probably seen all the ones you saw and didn't throw out the ones that are good. That's part of the equation, too. I think part of what I was talking about earlier, you've got to look at the situation, particularly on offense.
"Some of our formation, I was talking to John Park (Director of Strategic Football Operations) about this yesterday, some of our formation tendencies, you've got to factor in."
The coach also pointed out that the team's recent struggles in two-minute situations have impacted their ability to utilize pre-snap motion effectively.
"I think we've been almost three-quarters of two minutes, so those are screwed a little bit," he explained.
Beyond the analytics, McCarthy stressed the importance of receiver performance and the overall balance of the offense.
"I think our guys do a really good job of taking that data and then making sure all the filters are applied so our information is accurate," he said. "And as Brian Schottheimer and I will continue to visit on it, you know, through today, and that's what tonight's for. And then as we start putting that plan together tomorrow. So those things have all been identified."
McCarthy also addressed the potential for overcompensating for the defense.
"No, I think it's you know who you want to be," McCarthy said. "And right now we're not playing to the complimentary football. That we played last year, really the last two years. I felt like the complimentary football really came into, you know, the formula we were starting to hit in 22 and clearly was evident in 23."
As the Cowboys continue to evaluate their offensive strategies, it remains to be seen whether they will increase their use of pre-snap motion. McCarthy's comments suggest that a careful balance between analytics and situational awareness will be key in determining the team's approach moving forward.
