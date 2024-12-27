Mike McCarthy opens up about Cowboys' decision to shut down CeeDee Lamb
The Dallas Cowboys made the call to shut star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb down for the remainder of the 2024 NFL season after his shoulder injury continued to worsen.
Lamb became the team's fifth Pro Bowler to suffer a season-ending injury, joining Dak Prescott, Zack Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence and Trevon Diggs.
On Friday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy appeared on 105.3 The Fan to discuss the team's decision to shelf Lamb for the remainder of the season and it had to do with his long-term health.
MORE: Does CeeDee Lamb's season-ending injury help Cowboys in long run?
"When they had the scans and examination it was just clearly worse than it's been," McCarthy said.
"The risk is too high to play this week. Even if we were in Week 3, this would probably be the same decision. It's important for him to shut it down and start rehabbing."
With no postseason berth left to play for, the Cowboys made the right call.
Lamb ends his season sitting third in the league in receiving yards with 1,194 yards and six touchdowns on 101 receptions.
We'll have to see how the team's offense fairs without Lamb on the field.
The Cowboys and Eagles are set to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. The game will be called by Joe Davis and Greg Olsen, with Pam Oliver reporting from the sideline.
