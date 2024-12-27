Cowboys Country

Mike McCarthy opens up about Cowboys' decision to shut down CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy opened up about the team's decision to shut down CeeDee Lamb for the remainder of the season.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy celebrates with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy celebrates with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys made the call to shut star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb down for the remainder of the 2024 NFL season after his shoulder injury continued to worsen.

Lamb became the team's fifth Pro Bowler to suffer a season-ending injury, joining Dak Prescott, Zack Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence and Trevon Diggs.

On Friday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy appeared on 105.3 The Fan to discuss the team's decision to shelf Lamb for the remainder of the season and it had to do with his long-term health.

"When they had the scans and examination it was just clearly worse than it's been," McCarthy said.

"The risk is too high to play this week. Even if we were in Week 3, this would probably be the same decision. It's important for him to shut it down and start rehabbing."

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

With no postseason berth left to play for, the Cowboys made the right call.

Lamb ends his season sitting third in the league in receiving yards with 1,194 yards and six touchdowns on 101 receptions.

We'll have to see how the team's offense fairs without Lamb on the field.

The Cowboys and Eagles are set to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. The game will be called by Joe Davis and Greg Olsen, with Pam Oliver reporting from the sideline.

