Mike McCarthy suddenly has more leverage over Jerry than expected
As expected, theDallas Cowboys are taking their sweet time to figure out what to do with Mike McCarthy. Jerry Jones has become famous for dragging decisions out and every time he does, it winds up costing him.
That seems to be the case once again as the momentum in contract talks have suddenly swung in McCarthy’s favor. According to an ESPN Insider piece from Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, McCarthy is someone other franchises want to talk to.
MORE: Cowboys dysfunctional coaching situation takes another unexpected turn
It was reported the Chicago Bears wanted to interview the Dallas head coach but Jones declined them the opportunity.
However, they may not be the only team interested. Fowler stated that several teams could kick the tires if he’s not re-signed.
”As several coaches have told me this week, why wouldn’t teams want to talk to a Super Bowl winner in what’s considered a weaker talent pool," Fowler wrote.
McCarthy has had a lot of success in the NFL, including leading Dallas to three-straight 12-win seasons. Those were also the only years Dak Prescott didn’t end up on the IR.
He hasn’t had a lot of success in the postseason and while Jones wants to pin that on McCarthy, it appears other teams realize what Jones hasn’t — no one has had postseason success under Jones in roughly 30 years.
Because of that, they seem willing to bring in an experienced coach who found ways to win this season despite several obstacles. None bigger than Jones.
