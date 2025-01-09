Cowboys Country

Mike McCarthy suddenly has more leverage over Jerry than expected

The Dallas Cowboys weren’t expecting Mike McCarthy to have leverage over them, but that’s exactly what’s happened.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

As expected, theDallas Cowboys are taking their sweet time to figure out what to do with Mike McCarthy. Jerry Jones has become famous for dragging decisions out and every time he does, it winds up costing him.

That seems to be the case once again as the momentum in contract talks have suddenly swung in McCarthy’s favor. According to an ESPN Insider piece from Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, McCarthy is someone other franchises want to talk to.

MORE: Cowboys dysfunctional coaching situation takes another unexpected turn

It was reported the Chicago Bears wanted to interview the Dallas head coach but Jones declined them the opportunity.

Mike McCarthy, Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones arrives with coach Mike McCarthy and owner Jerry Jones. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, they may not be the only team interested. Fowler stated that several teams could kick the tires if he’s not re-signed.

”As several coaches have told me this week, why wouldn’t teams want to talk to a Super Bowl winner in what’s considered a weaker talent pool," Fowler wrote.

McCarthy has had a lot of success in the NFL, including leading Dallas to three-straight 12-win seasons. Those were also the only years Dak Prescott didn’t end up on the IR.

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

He hasn’t had a lot of success in the postseason and while Jones wants to pin that on McCarthy, it appears other teams realize what Jones hasn’t — no one has had postseason success under Jones in roughly 30 years.

Because of that, they seem willing to bring in an experienced coach who found ways to win this season despite several obstacles. None bigger than Jones.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Cowboys are who we thought they were

What Cowboys denying Bears interview request means for Mike McCarthy

Bears fans rejoice Cowboys, Jerry Jones blocking Mike McCarthy interview

Cowboys fans go ballistic at presumption Dallas will retain Mike McCarthy

Jerry Jones will complete villain arc if Cowboys still let Mike McCarthy go

Cowboys make 'no-brainer' first-round pick in new 2025 NFL mock draft

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Arizona State grad

Home/News