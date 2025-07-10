Micah Parsons’ high school seals his legacy forever with special gesture
Micah Parsons has become a household name due to his prolific NFL career. In his first four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, he’s already recorded 52.5 sacks with at least 12 in all four years.
Parsons joined Reggie White as one of only two players to accomplish this feat. That’s just one of the reasons he’s set to break the bank when the Cowboys finally give him a contract extension.
As impressive as Parsons’ ascension has been, it’s not surprising to those who saw him dominate the competition while playing for Harrisburg High School in Pennsylvania. Parsons, who wore jersey No. 23 for the Cougars, was a two-way star, and they’re now sealing his legacy by retiring his number.
Parsons originally started his high school career at Central Dauphin High School before transferring to Harrisburg for his junior campaign. Once there, he played running back and defensive end, but was especially deadly as a runner.
During his senior season, Parsons scored 27 touchdowns while rushing for more than 1,230 yards. To this day, highlights of his high school games are making the rounds on social media.
Congratulations to Parsons for this great honor. Let’s just hope he can follow it up with a finalized extension before the regular season.
