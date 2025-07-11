Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: LB looks vastly different
The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of their final break before training camp begins at the end of July. In preparation for camp, we’ve been breaking down every position group to see who will be fighting for a spot on the roster.
Today, we focus on the linebacker corps, which looks much different than it did at this point last season. The Cowboys didn't re-sign Eric Kendricks, who was a great addition in 2024, but will replace him with another veteran, Kenneth Murray. They also signed Jack Sanborn, who has experience with the new defensive coordinator, Matt Eberflus.
MORE: Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: EDGE has no lack of options
Dallas is also expecting more from Marist Liufau, who was excellent as a rookie. Even with these moves, their biggest star is DeMarvion Overshown, who won't be ready when the season begins. Overshown suffered a major knee injury last year, but plans to be back by Thanksgiving.
That said, let's see how the depth chart looks heading into camp.
Cowboys LB Depth Chart
- Kenneth Murray
- Marist Liufau
- Jack Sanborn
- Damone Clark
- Shemar James
- Buddy Johnson
- Justin Barron
- Darius Harris
- DeMarvion Overshown (Injured)
Storyline Watch: UDFA making a splash
It's going to be interesting to see Jack Sanborn and Damone Clark battle for the third linebacker spot. Sanborn knows the defensive scheme Eberflus brings in, but Clark has been praised for his work during OTAs and minicamps.
As entertaining as that showdown will be, undrafted free agent Justin Barron could be the biggest story. The former defensive back was turning heads during workouts and has a real shot at making the roster. Anyone who likes cheering for the underdog needs to keep an eye on the Syracuse product.
Predictions
This is going to be a better unit than expected. Liufau is a playmaker who can defend the run and rush the passer. Murray has the potential to stuff the run, while Sanborn is a vastly underrated player. Even fifth-round pick Shemar James could carve out a role on special teams. Look for the linebacker corps to make a huge impact for this defense in 2025 — especially once Overshown returns.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Ranking the top players in Dallas Cowboys' history
Ranking the NFC east uniforms after Commanders’ new alternate unveiling
Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: EDGE has no lack of options
Dallas Cowboys rookie predicted to make Day 1 impact on offense
PHOTOS: Ava Lahey, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc