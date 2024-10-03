Mina Kimes has perfect reaction to NFL analyst saying Cowboys should tank
We get it; saying something spicy about the Dallas Cowboys is an easy way to get some engagement. When covering the most popular team in the NFL, sometimes you run across people making statements that make you do a spit take of your zero-sugar peach Snapple.
Today, Cowboys fans around the globe had one of those spit-take moments.
Chris Canty of UNSPORTSMANLIKE on ESPN Radio started this lovely Thursday by saying the 2-2 Cowboys should tank the rest of the season.
Yes, tank a season where they can win the NFC East and, when healthy, have enough talent to do some damage in the playoffs. Canty's statement has Dallas fans in an uproar, as well as some of his ESPN colleagues.
Mina Kimes' reaction to Canty's words may not even be enough to share the frustrations of Cowboys fans who had to hear it. Kimes' eyes were wider than a child walking past a candy store; the disbelief couldn't be contained.
The NFL Live co-host also had every right to react like that.
Before you let Canty's words get to your head, just remember, the Cowboys are not tanking this season. Asinine comments like this are just baiting you into reacting in a negative way that Cowboys haters love to eat up.
Canty's take isn't even hot; it's as cold as the leftover fajitas you wanted for lunch but forgot to put in the fridge the night before.
Do better Cowboys agitators.
