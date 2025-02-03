Myles Garrett trade value: NFL GM reveals price to land Browns star
Some major news dropped in the NFL world when Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett officially requested a trade from the team. With a player of that caliber, the Dallas Cowboys and 30 other teams around the league should be picking up their phones.
But what would it cost to land a superstar who is the NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a six-time All-Pro edge rusher?
One NFL general manager shared the projected trade value for Garrett with Dianna Russini of The Athletic, and it is surprisingly more affordable than you may think.
Russini wrote, "probably a [first-round pick, plus additional assets]. Can't wait for the, 'It will be three firsts' crowd. Not happening. One and a two. One and two threes. Throw a player in there."
For a first- and second-round pick plus a player, Jerry Jones would be crazy not to pick up the fun.
Jones entered last season saying the team was "all-in" despite failing to make any major splashes in the offseason, which exposed the team's lack of depth as injuries piled up this season.
With Garrett available, you see if the asking price is within reason. And if Russini's report is accurate, it certainly is.
So, Jerry Jones, if you were willing to give up a fourth-round pick for Jonathan Mingo, make a move that will immediately help your team that is well within reason.
