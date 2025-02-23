Cowboy Roundup: New coaches impressive insights, Time to consider Cooper Kupp
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We're wrapping up another weekend and there is some football on the horizon.
If you love NFL Draft season, it's about to be your Christmas because things kick into high gear with the start of the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis kicking off this coming week.
The top prospects in this year's draft class will put their skills on display for NFL scouting departments and front offices to show how they stack up against their competition and prove that they belong.
There will also be prospects meeting with teams around the leagues for interviews, so buckle up because there will begin to be some draft buzz leading into the official start of the new league year in a matter of weeks.
While we enjoy the final moments of the weekend, let's check out some of the headlines making waves around the web.
New coaches impressive insights
The Cowboys new coaching staff spoke with the media over the past week and immediately left a positive impression. The Cowboys Wire takes a deeper look at the impressive insights the coaches offered as the team prepares for the 2025 offseason.
Time to consider Cooper Kupp
There is no denying the Cowboys' glaring need at wide receiver entering the 2025 season, and there are several intriguing options available. However, some are more costly than others, and given the Cowboys' track record of being conservative in the offseason, one lower cost option could be veteran Cooper Kupp. Blogging the Boys takes a look at why Dallas should look into acquiring the reliable target.
