Fool Me Twice? Cowboys could infuriate fans with another aging RB blunder
The Dallas Cowboys were 27th in the NFL last year with 1,705 yards on the ground. The only reason they finished that high was thanks to a late-season push from Rico Dowdle, who finished with 1,079 yards.
Outside of Dowdle, the Cowboys had no one they could depend on to move the chains consistently. That included Ezekiel Elliott, who returned to the franchise after a year with the New England Patriots.
MORE: Cowboys blockbuster trade idea ships Micah Parsons to Bills for star RB & more
While most fans believed Elliott was washed, owner and general manager Jerry Jones was convinced he was still a featured back. Jones was proven wrong, as Zeke had 226 yards on the ground while averaging a career-worst 3.1 yards per attempt.
He was released before the conclusion of the regular season, but again, the front office refused to admit he wasn't the same player. Instead, they said they were allowing him to sign with a team for a playoff run.
That's why it's a little alarming to read the latest prediction from Jacob Camenker of USA Today. He selected one free agency target for all 32 teams and has Dallas signing Raheem Mostert, who will be 33 when the season begins.
"The Cowboys are another team with cap issues, and Jerry Jones' team hasn't been interested in spending much in recent offseasons. That means they will be bargain-hunting. That makes Mostert a nice fit, as Dallas needs to add a veteran running back to its roster. Deuce Vaughn is the only one currently under contract for 2025 and Brian Schottenheimer's teams have typically skewed run-heavy during his career. Pairing Mostert with a rookie from a loaded class would be an ideal situation for the Cowboys." — Camenker, USA Today
Camenker is correct that the Cowboys also need to add a rookie running back, and the idea of Mostert isn't terrible. That said, this team doesn't need to try the same approach that failed them in 2024.
Mostert is not only older than Elliott was when he returned but is coming off a far worse season. The veteran back had just 278 yards with an average of 3.3 yards per attempt. Elliott recorded 642 yards during his 2023 campaign with the Patriots, so the Cowboys could at least point to that number as a reason for hope.
A better option for Dallas would be to bring back Rico Dowdle and pair him with a rookie. If Dowdle hits free agency and the price tag becomes too high, then they could look for outside options, but it's best to stick with players under 30 at this position — unless their name is Derrick Henry.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys gifted DeMarcus Lawrence replacement in 7-round mock draft
6 late-round wide receivers Cowboys should monitor at NFL Combine
3 key Dallas Cowboys free agents among top NFL defenders available
Cowboys named 'best fit' for intriguing young free agent running back
Brian Schottenheimer's full Cowboys coaching staff officially announced