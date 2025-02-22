3 linebackers the Cowboys can’t afford to miss at the 2025 NFL Combine
The Dallas Cowboys will head into the 2025 NFL Draft looking to fill several needs. One of those will be at linebacker, where depth and durability issues linger.
Their best linebacker is undoubtedly Micah Parsons, but he’s often lined up on the edge. That leaves them with Damone Clark, who’s struggled with consistency, DeMarvion Overshown, who has durability concerns, and Eric Kendricks, a free agent turning 33 in 2025.
That's why scouting a linebacker at the NFL Combine is a must. Here we look at three prospects who should be on the team's radar.
Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
At 6-foot-3 and 244 pounds, Jihaad Campbell offers size, speed, and a disruptive presence. He recorded 117 tackles and 5.5 sacks during 2024, finishing his collegiate career with a bang.
Campbell proved during his time at Alabama that he can fill multiple roles, standing out in coverage as well as when asked to blitz. Predicted to go late Round 1 or early Round 2, Campbell might be in play for Dallas at No. 44.
Jack Kiser, Notre Dame
Jack Kiser, a 6-foot-1, 227-pound sixth-year senior linebacker from Notre Dame, brings a high football IQ and tackling reliability. He has incredible instincts, often finding the football with ease. He racked up 90 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles in 2024.
Where he falls short is his athleticism. Not known for being overly fast or agile, Kiser is expected to be selected in the fourth or fifth round of the draft. That makes him an ideal target for Dallas since they need depth at the position but could still address larger concerns early on.
Jalon Walker, Georgia
If the Cowboys want to add another player with a similar skill set as Micah Parsons, Jalon Walker could be their guy. Walker, a 6-foot-2, 245-pound linebacker from Georgia, won the Butkus Award after recording 61 tackles and 6.5 sacks.
His explosive burst and relentless motor disrupt opposing offenses. Dallas would need their first pick and a clear plan to utilize him and unlock his potential.
If they did, watching him and Parsons wreak havoc together would be a blast.
