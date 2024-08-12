NFL analyst compares Dallas Cowboys to 'Toy Story 5' in unhinged rant
Kyle Brandt has seen this movie before and isn’t interested in watching another sequel. That’s how he described the Dallas Cowboys who continually trot out the same drama year after year.
The Good Morning Football host is known for his high energy takes but when he dove into the state of the Cowboys, he went off the rails — even by his standards.
While delving into the topic of contract disputes for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott, Brandt said we saw this before with Prescott, Zack Martin, and Ezekiel Elliott. He even went back to the 1990s with Emmitt Smith, saying Jerry Jones has always tried t low ball his players while telling fans he’s doing all he can to field a winner.
That led to a comparison of Disney unveiling ‘Toy Story 5’ while trying to market the idea as new.
There were some golden takes in this one as he pointed out Dallas has given us one sequel after another — a season of hope followed by a playoff loss. Meanwhile, he adds, the star wide receiver is openly laughing at the owner on social media.
He even identified the main issue. While he’s not pumped about Zootopia 2, or Incredibles 3, Brandt said “take my money.” As long as that money keeps coming in, there’s no need for Disney to pump out the next great idea.
The same is true for Jones. Until fans have had enough and quit lining his pockets, there’s no reason for him to change.
