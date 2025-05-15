NFL analyst has high praise for Cowboys' one particular offensive unit
The Dallas Cowboys now know when they will face every opponent on their schedule as the league finally made it official with the schedule release.
However, fans have known for a few days that the franchise would be meeting the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, with hopes of spoiling the Eagles' banner night in front of their home crowd.
The Cowboys will be looking for redemption this fall, as last season did not go the way anyone could have imagined.
One way the Cowboys have gotten better this offseason was with the trade for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.
Recently, ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky continued to praise the move by the Cowboys, mentioning that the Cowboys' receiving unit is now one of the best in the league.
Orlovsky believes that the two receivers will complement each other's games, and that sounds like music to the ears of Cowboys fans.
Pickens was the number one option last season for the Steelers, and now, he can be 1B to CeeDee Lamb's 1A, which could end up being one of the more dynamic duos in the league.
The Cowboys had to get better at wide receiver this offseason and have done just that. Fans should be excited to watch this new look offense when the season begins. Hopefully, with a win over the obnoxious Eagles and their fanbase.
