NFL analyst tears into Cowboys’ Micah Parsons after comments following loss to Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys were embarrassed by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and it somehow got worse after the game. Micah Parsons, who made his first appearance since Week 4, expressed his disappointment in how this season has gone.
In doing so, he made some comments that painted Mike McCarthy in a negative light.
It didn't take long for Parsons to be called out for his words with Damien Woody tearing into him on ESPN Monday morning. Woody, who played in the NFL for 12 years and won two Super Bowls, asked who Parsons thinks he is going after his coach, who "is a Super Bowl-winning head coach."
Woody referred to Parsons as one of the "podcast boys out here in the locker room" adding that there used to be respect and decorum, saying it should be about "we," whenever a team wins or loses.
"Who the hell does Micah Parsons think he is talking like that after a game? Bro, you've been missing all these games with the injury... that's what's going on with all these podcast boys out here in the locker room." — Woody on ESPN
Dallas is now 3-6 and throughout the season, they've been surrounding by drama. This is just another example of a team that has something wrong with the culture.
