Micah Parsons harsh words hint Mike McCarthy has lost the locker room
Things have been unraveling all season for the Dallas Cowboys. They just dropped their fourth game in a row to fall to 3-6 on the year.
During the 34-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, they struggled with turnovers, poor accuracy, and the glare from the sun. After the game, they're struggling with delivering a clear message. While Jerry Jones claims the sun isn't an issue, CeeDee Lamb emphatically disagreed.
Their differing takes are interesting but don't hold a candle to the message Micah Parsons just sent. Parsons, who returned from a high ankle sprain this week and had two sacks, explained what bothers him the most about their issues in 2024.
Parsons words suggested there might be issues behind the scenes when he said head coach Mike McCarthy "can leave and go wherever he wants," before saying he felt worse for veteran players such as Zack Martin.
Jori Epstein, who shared the quote, added some context. She believed Parsons was saying McCarthy can continue coaching if the season continues to spiral whereas the veterans are closing in on the end of their careers.
Even with that description, it doesn't bode well for McCarthy that Parsons claimed those players "put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did."
As is often the case when a team struggles, the Cowboys are all frustrated. Parsons might not have meant anything negative by his words but there's nothing positive to take from them either.
