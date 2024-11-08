Jerry Jones emphatically denies truth behind Micah Parsons trade rumors
Leading up to the NFL trade deadline, Adam Schefter stated on ESPN that teams were discussing the availability of Micah Parsons. The Dallas Cowboys are sitting at 3-5 and lost Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury, leading to speculation that they could look to stockpile picks.
That wasn’t the case as they decided to send a mid-round pick to Carolina for wide receiver Jonathan Mingo. As for their veterans, none were moved — and there were never discussions about Parsons according to Jerry Jones.
MORE: Cowboys have plans for Trey Lance to see the field with Dak Prescott injured
While making an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones emphatically denied any conversations involving Parsons took place. He took it a step further, saying he and his son, Stephen Jones, have never talked about Parsons ever being anywhere outside of Dallas.
These words will be put to the test in the offseason. Parsons will need a new contract soon and Jones has had a hard time getting these negotiations done in a timely manner as of late. With Parsons, it might be especially tough since he will be able to command more money than Jones has ever paid a defender.
Parsons has been one of the league’s premier pass rushers in each of his first three seasons. Now in year four, he’s recorded just one sack and has missed four games due to an ankle injury.
The Dallas defense has struggled to consistently rush the passer and they’re hopeful he will return soon.
