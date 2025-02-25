Stephen Jones emphasizes Dallas Cowboys' need for improvement
In a tale of two NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate a championship while the Dallas Cowboys confront yet another offseason of what-ifs and soul-searching.
Jones, who's helped steer the Cowboys' front office alongside his father Jerry Jones, gave credit where it was due.
"Obviously much respect to them for getting that done," Jones said, referring to the Eagles' impressive run to the Super Bowl while speaking to reporters from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
But beneath the professional courtesy, there's a clear undercurrent of frustration in Dallas. The Cowboys, despite their recent regular-season success of three playoff appearances over the last four seasons, have become all too familiar with playoff disappointment.
More recently, their 7-10 finish this past season was just another chapter in what's become a frustrating story for America's Team.
"What we've done recently with our lack of playoff success and certainly this year, we understand that and know we have to continue to look for ways to be better than that," Jones admitted.
The timing of Jones' comments is particularly pointed, coming as their division rivals celebrate their recent success. While the Eagles soared to the Super Bowl, the Cowboys are left to contemplate another offseason of "what-ifs."
Dallas fans have heard these promises before, but with the Eagles raising the bar and a much-improved Commanders team, the pressure is on the Cowboys' leadership like never before.
