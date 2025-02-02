KaVontae Turpin having time of his life in hilarious Pro Bowl mic'd up
It is wild times for fans of Dallas sports, with twists and turns over the past few weeks. But, for some of the Dallas Cowboys stars, they are living their best lives.
Dallas has five players representing America's Team in Orlando, Florida for the 2025 Pro Bowl.
All-Pros, kicker Brandon Aubrey and return specialist KaVontae Turpin, are among the players participating, along with defensive end Micah Parsons, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and guard Tyler Smith.
For Turpin, who led the NFL in kickoff return yards this season, it is his second Pro Bowl appearance.
In a video shared by the Cowboys on social media, the return man is taking full advantage of his return to the Pro Bowl and having some fun with his teammates he's sharing the experience with.
You love to see that energy and joy for the game on the field.
Turpin, who saw an increased role on offense as the season went on, was named a First-Team All-Pro in a runaway vote. Turpin earned 49 of the 50 first-place votes to earn the first-place spot.
Throughout the season, Turpin returned 27 kicks for 904 yards and one touchdown, while adding 187 yards and one touchdown on 18 punt returns. As a receiver, he finished the year with 31 catches for 420 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 92 yards on the ground.
The Pro Bowl flag football game will go down on Sunday, February 2 at 3:00 p.m. on ABC and ESPN.
