NFL fans react to new kickoff rules after preseason debut & it fell flat
Thursday brought us the return of the NFL. The Houston Texans and Chicago Bears faced off in the first preseason game of 2024 and the focal point was the new kickoff rule.
This year, the NFL is testing out a new formation that mirrors what the XFL used.
The goal is to help eliminate injuries as players will have less time to build up speed before collisions. It also allows teams to set up blocks which has led to excitement for skilled returners such as KaVontae Turpin of the Dallas Cowboys.
WATCH: KaVontae Turpin practices new kickoff rules, jukes out entire team
Houston had the first crack at returning a kick in the new formation and it was underwhelming with Steven Sims gaining 21 yards, giving his team the ball at the 26.
While there might not have been a lot of excitement on the return, there was quite the reaction on social media — with most being negative.
In 2023, roughly 77 percent of all kickoffs went for a touchback setting teams up at the 25. The majority of the drives on Thursday started in a similar spot with the best field position coming in the third quarter.
That was when John Jackson III ran it back 31 yards to the Chicago 32.
Perhaps there will be more excitement as the year continues but for now, the debut was far from thrilling.
