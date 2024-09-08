NFL fans react to Dak Prescott's massive contract extension signed right before kickoff
It's finally done. After an offseason of back and forth, the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have come to terms on a new contract just hours before their Week 1 kickoff against the Cleveland Browns.
As expected, the deal is a record-breaking one as Prescott will earn an average of $60 million per season. In total, it's a $240 million contract covering four years. Even more impressive is that most of the money will be fully guaranteed.
With the news breaking, there were plenty of reactions all over social media. Let's check out some of the best.
As expected, Prescott is the highest-paid player in league history. He has the stats to back up his play and held all the leverage. But he still plays for the most criticized team in the NFL, so not all of the reactions were positive.
Fans love to point to the playoff record for Prescott, which is similar to players such as Lamar Jackson who don't get near as much hate.
There were also those in Philly who couldn't wait to get in there and make it about themselves. (Just wait until Jalen Hurts uses this deal as his next starting spot guys).
Of course, those who cover the team know he was the runner-up for the NFL MVP award last year, which helps his case.
Most importantly, the Cowboys once again did what everyone said they couldn't. They paid their top players and enter Week 1 with a happy team.
