NFL Hall of Famer doesn't think Micah Parsons is a good pass rusher
Micah Parsons was taken 12th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft. His selection wasn't universally loved by the fan base since the front office had mixed results with linebackers in recent drafts.
That feeling changed quickly as the Penn State product proved to be a game-changer.
MORE: Micah Parsons willing to make sacrifice for Cowboys to land Myles Garrett
Parsons recorded 13 sacks as a rookie and hasn't slowed down since. In four seasons, he's appeared in 63 games and has 52.5 sacks. His lowest output was in 2024 when he missed four games, but still managed to record 12.
His performance has landed him in the top three in the Defensive Player of the Year award three times but it's not enough to impress Warren Sapp. The Hall of Fame defensive tackle spoke with Zach Gelb during Super Bowl week and gave his opinion on several draft prospects.
Gelb asked about Penn State's Abdul Carter, which led to Sapp laughing while claiming the program doesn't produce good pass rushers. Gelb mentioned Parsons, which resulted in Sapp taking off his headset and leaving.
While Gelb said Parsons records 15 sacks per season, he's actually averaging 13.1. He was on pace for 15.5 this year though, so the point is valid.
MORE: Ashton Jeanty gives himself Hall of Fame NFL player comparison
Even if Gelb's number was slightly high, the fact remains that Parsons is one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL. He's a four-time All-Pro and the Dallas defense wasn't nearly as effective when he was out with a high ankle sprain this season.
Sapp, who helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title following the 2002 season, was one of the most dominant interior pass rushers in the NFL.
He deserves credit for what he did as a player but it's clear that he's never truly watched Parsons play if he thinks he's not a dominant force on the edge.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner
Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys