NFL insider makes foreboding prediction for Micah Parsons and Dallas Cowboys
The contract negotiations between the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons have been the talk of the NFL so far throughout training camp and the preseason.
For months now, and after attempting come to an agreement with Parsons himself without his agent present, the Jones family has refused to begin new conversations with their superstar edge rusher or that representation.
Unfortunately with less than a month before the start of the regular season, it appears that the two sides are no closer to coming to a resolution.
MORE: 3 backup QB options Cowboys should consider amid Joe Milton struggles
According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the issues between Dallas and Parsons are not only far apart, but they have become personal, and he believes this conflict could continue into the regular season.
"It is different. It's gotten personal, and they're no closer to a deal, and there's no reason to think that the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons will be able to work out a deal before the start of the regular season," Schefter said, via RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys. "Now again it's August 18th, and sides always could come together. But we want to emphasize. There have been zero. Zero contract negotiations since late March and early April. Is that going to change all of a sudden? I don't think so."
Of course, at one point, Parsons had indicated that he wanted to be a Dallas Cowboy, leaving hope for Cowboys fans that something could get done ahead of the season.
MORE: 2 starters shockingly cut in Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction
But after the personal shots levied at him throughout the offseason by both Jerry and Stephen Jones, it is easy to see why those feelings could potentially be fading to a point where Parsons now wants out and has requested a trade. That's not even taking into account the way his agent, David Mulugheta, has been treated.
Regardless, there is still a little over two weeks until the start of the regular season, when Dallas hits the road to take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.
And just like the way they handled the Dak Prescott negotiations, which were completed on the Day of the 2024 season opener vs. Cleveland, they could wait until the very last moment with Parsons as well.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Top plays & highlights from Cowboys final Oxnard training camp practice
Brian Schottenheimer reveals favorite part of Cowboys' camp before leaving Oxnard
Brian Schottenheimer opens up about own cancer diagnosis, applauds Jerry Jones' bravery
Phil Mafah Mania runs wild, making strong roster case to end Cowboys' Oxnard camp
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc