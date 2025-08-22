Cowboy Roundup: NFL insider predicts Micah Parsons end result, Lion goes dark
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to the end of the week, and it's officially game day as we prepare for the NFL preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons.
It's the final opportunity for players on the roster bubble to impress the team's decision makers as they try to lock up a spot on the 53-man roster, so it will be interesting to see who stands out during the game -- which will be nationally televised on the NFL Network.
It's also the last time that we will have the chance to see if the team can show some signs of life on either side of the ball leading to the regular-season opener against the division rival, defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
While we wait to see what tonight's primetime showdown brings, let's take a spin around the web to check out what headlines are making waves online and on social media. Indulge.
NFL insider predicts Micah Parsons end result
NFL insider Jane Slater shared her thoughts on the Micah Parsons-Cowboys ending, predicting a positive result for both sides when things are all said and done.
"Here soon Micah will talk to Jerry bc Jerry ain’t trading him. Micah is a competitor and he ain’t sitting or interested in losing game checks. The other thing likely wearing on him? Playing and getting hurt without security. Jerry will appreciate the 'win', so to speak, he’s been expecting it," Slater wrote on X.
"Jones knows he has him for 3 more years if he wants. Jones secretly respects Micah’s mettle though. A worthy opponent in his favorite game “deals”. Alas, he will meet Micah again in the middle somehow and then make it look like they both “won” the deal. They will laugh, shake hands and hug tight. Everyone will get what they wanted but once again we will write how much harder both sides made it than it needed to be."
Lion goes dark
The Micah Parsons issue has escalated once again with the star pass rusher scrubbing the Cowboys from his social media accounts.
