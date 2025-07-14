NFL insider gives update on Cowboys, Micah Parsons' contract 'dispute'
For some reason, drama seems to always follow the Dallas Cowboys. Last summer, the team had to deal with long contract negotiations with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott.
In the end, both players got exactly what they wanted, and so did the front office. However, it appears the same drama could be unfolding this summer as Micah Parsons expects a new deal.
Sports Illustrated senior NFL reporter Albert Breer recently discussed his opinion on how the Cowboys are currently handling the contract negotiations with Parsons.
Breer was posed with the question of whether the Cowboys will go through another long contract dispute that eats up the entire summer. Here is some of what Breer had to say.
"Interestingly, to this point, Parsons hasn’t been as militant as those other guys. He showed up for some of the team’s OTAs. He was there for the mandatory minicamp. He and new coach Brian Schottenheimer have, it seems, been on the same page throughout. The trouble, of course, is that the bond they’ve built doesn’t necessarily make a negotiation any less complicated between a front office and an agent. Or change the fact that Parsons waited the extra year (or had to wait the extra year) to get his second contract, or mitigate that owner Jerry Jones said he’d never heard of superagent David Mulugheta," wrote Breer.
Breer is of the same belief as many around the team. Both sides have played this professionally to this point. However, no one is sure what the finish line will look like.
