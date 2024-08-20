Cowboys players have Jerry Jones 'over the barrel,' NFL insider says
The last thing the Dallas Cowboys should want everyone talking about this close to the season is contract negotiations.
Yet, that is exactly the main talking point of every sports talk show in the entire country.
Today, on Maggie & Perloff, NFL analyst Matt Mosley explained what he believes is the root cause of all the contract issues in Dallas.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb contract talks with Cowboys have one major holdup
During the interview, Mosley credited Cowboys' players for having all the power over franchise owner Jerry Jones. Mosley stated that players have Jones 'over the barrel' regarding contract discussions.
The FOX Sports columnist believes that it is inevitable that Dak Prescott will get everything he asks for, which means a $60 million contract will be in the quarterback's future.
MORE: Dak Prescott on the cusp of elite NFL QB history with rare stat
From a fan's perspective, a player getting paid isn't an issue.
However, from an organizational standpoint, can the Cowboys afford to continue giving out top contracts to everyone who asks for one?
The most valuable team in professional sports has a lot on their plate when deciding where to put their funds.
