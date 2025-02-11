NFL Power Rankings give way-too-early look at where 2025 Cowboys stand
The Dallas Cowboys went from being NFC title contenders during the 2023 NFL season to struggling with a losing record in 2024.
Injuries piled up, the team lacked continuity, and persistent issues—such as difficulties running the ball and stopping the run—plagued them once again.
Now, the Cowboys are hoping to return to playoff contention with a new coaching regime, addressing key voids in free agency, and drafting the best players available.
However, when ESPN’s panel of over 80 writers, editors, and TV personalities evaluated the team for their Power Rankings, their expectations suggest more of the same mediocrity for the Cowboys in 2024.
ESPN's panel of experts had the Cowboys ranked No. 18 in the NFL Power rankings, and Todd Archer of ESPN gave a brief three-word description to describe the Cowboys' offseason and it was "all about Jerry."
That seems to sum up the Cowboys organization as a whole. Jerry Jones wants to bask in the media spotlight, but it has cost the Cowboys time and time again—especially last season.
When it came to extending CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott, the negotiations dragged on nearly the whole offseason, and the Cowboys paid the cost for it on the field.
Archer offered an explanation for his ranking, emphasizing what the front office needs to improve—and it certainly touched on every point Cowboys fans have been begging for.
"It's time for Jerry and Stephen Jones to do more to support Schottenheimer with a roster that can contend for a Super Bowl, which means utilizing free agency more, even if it’s not through top-of-the-market signings," he wrote.
"The disillusionment of Cowboys fans has never been higher, and Jerry has to do something to show he is committed to ending the 29-year drought as soon as possible."
It seems what Archer is saying is somewhat of a no-brainer, but the Cowboys' most recent high profile free-agent signing came all the way back in 2012, when they signed Brandon Carr.
While Archer is pointing out the obvious, given the Cowboys' history—and more specifically, Jerry Jones' track record running the organization—it seems unlikely the front office will make any significant changes to how things are run.
