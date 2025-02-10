A familiar face is joining the Dallas Cowboys' new coaching staff under Brian Schottenheimer.

Cowboys reunite with assistant coach on Brian Schottenheimer's staff
Brian Schottenheimer has added another new name to his Dallas Cowboys coaching staff. And this time it is another familiar face.
According to reports from ESPN Cowboys insider Todd Archer, Schottenheimer has tabbed Carlos Polk as the assistant special teams coordinator under the recently hired Nick Sorensen.
MORE: Cowboys' offensive scheme should see more creativity under new regime
This will be Polk's second stint with the team, after serving the same position in 2019 under John Fassel and Jason Garrett. He was not retained by former Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy upon the building of his new staff.
Polk played for the Cowboys in 2008 as a linebacker but was primarily signed as a special teams player for then-head coach Wade Phillips. He also played primarily on special teams for the Chargers from 2001-2007, after being selected as a fourth-round pick in the 2001 NFL Draft.
After his time with the Cowboys ended as a player, Polk entered the coaching industry with Grossmont College in 2009, before joining the Chargers from 2010-2012. He then moved on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2014-2018, before making his way to Arlington. After leaving the Cowboys, he spent one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, before joining the Chicago Bears from 2022 to this past season.
Polk has spent his entire 16-year coaching career as an assistant special teams coach. He now becomes one of the latest hirings on Schottenheimer's new-look staff, alongside recent hires such as receivers coach Junior Adams, offensive line coach Conor Riley, running backs coach Derrick Foster, and many others.
