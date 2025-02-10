Dallas Cowboys add help in the trenches in new 2025 NFL mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys seem to be returning to their roots, drawing inspiration from the formula that helped them win all five of their Super Bowls.
New head coach Brian Schottenheimer believes in a run-first mentality, a standard that defined the Cowboys’ success in each of their championship seasons.
However, simply changing the scheme and coaching staff won't be enough to bring back the dominance they once had, both defensively and offensively.
The Cowboys need the right players to fit into this new regime. In the latest Bleacher Report mock draft, the Bleacher Report scouting department has the Cowboys selecting versatile offensive lineman Armand Membou out of Missouri with the No. 12 pick—a player who fits their new, more physical approach.
Missouri's Membou currently grades as B/R's top offensive tackle prospect and they few him as an intriguing succession plan for Zack Martin.
"At just 21 years old, with excellent movement skills and natural power, this unit could slot him inside at guard to replace a legend in Martin, with the potential of replacing 2026 free agent right tackle Terence Steele in the future," the mock draft reads.
The projected draft pick is right in line with the Cowboys' habits when it comes to forming a team. Their best success over the last decade or so came during a stretch from 2013-2018, when their offensive line was considered one of the top units in the league.
Although Armand Membou is considered a bit of a reach at No. 12, with ESPN ranking him as the 33rd overall prospect, the idea of having a strong replacement for Zack Martin and rebuilding the offensive line in the image of the Cowboys' glory days is exactly what the team needs.
It still doesn't make sense for the Cowboys to make such a bold move this early in the draft. Their newly assembled offensive coaching staff poised to excel at developing offensive linemen makes Membou an intriguing prospect.
The Cowboys should still trade back in the draft if Membou rises to the top of their list. This would allow them to acquire additional assets while still securing the necessary pieces to restore their once-dominant offensive line.
