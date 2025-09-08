NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Did Dallas Cowboys earn respect around the league?
The Dallas Cowboys have moved on past their heartbreaking Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday.
The Cowboys will now shift all their focus to the New York Giants. However, with power rankings being released, it's hard not to take a look at where the team is viewed by the rest of the league.
Here is the Power Rankings Roundup for the Cowboys following Week 1.
FanSided - Cowboys 22nd
Cody Williams of FanSided has the Cowboys as the 22nd best team in the league after Week 1.
"Yes, the Cowboys lost the first game of the 2025 NFL season because CeeDee Lamb caught a case of the drops at the worst possible time. Having said that, the offense looked as potent as any fan in Dallas could’ve hoped in this game, even if some of the pass-catchers didn’t take advantage of a stellar Dak Prescott performance," wrote Williams.
Sporting News - Cowboys 19th
Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News has the Cowboys down two spots in his power rankings after their Week 1 loss.
"The Cowboys hung in there well with their passing game and pass defense against the Eagles, but not stopping the run or running the ball well outside of the red zone can continue to be bugaboos in close games," wrote Iyer
SB Nation - Cowboys 19
Brandon Lee Gowton of SB Nation also has the Cowboys at 19th heading into Week 2.
"Who on their defense really strikes fear in the wake of the Micah Parsons trade? Also, Dak Prescott was bad before getting hurt last year, and now he’s playing behind a worse offensive line. Dallas might have the NFL’s worst backfield," wrote Gowton
It appears everyone sees the Cowboys in the same light, but the direction they see the franchise heading might be a little different.
