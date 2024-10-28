NFL reporter foolishly blames CeeDee Lamb for Dak's miserable INTs
What if I told you the Dallas Cowboys' best offensive weapon was being blamed for Dak Prescott's horrible interceptions against the San Francisco 49ers? It sounds foolish, right? Well, Ed Werder wants to make sure that no one else gobbled up the hot takes in Week 8.
Werder found a way to blame CeeDee Lamb, who hauled in 13 catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns, for Prescott's missteps during the game.
Lamb had his best game of the season, was carrying the offense on his back, and answered the call after Cowboys legend Troy Aikman ripped the team's wide receivers for their "lazy" route running.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb comments on Dallas Cowboys 'sickening' loss to 49ers
To highlight how important Lamb was on Sunday night, the Cowboys' seven other pass catchers combined for 12 yards and 97 yards.
But Lamb's impact on the field was apparently not as important as firing off a foolish tweet. Werder decided to take a shot at Lamb's effort following Prescott's first interception of the game.
"Never seems CeeDee Lamb makes much of an effort to prevent INT when Dak makes poor throw," Werder tossed out into the Twittersphere (X-sphere?).
Now, it may be difficult to understand while you're firing off snarky tweets from an office chair, but how do you expect a man running at full speed to stop on a dime, contort his body, and make a play on a ball that is underthrown by five yards when a defender is already making his break?
Maybe somebody watches too much professional wrestling and thinks NFL wideouts are Randy Orton who can make a play out of nowhere.
MORE: 4 takeaways from Cowboys' heartbreaking loss to the 49ers
There are many things to blame for the Cowboys loss on Sunday night. Dak's second interception was a backbreaker. And you know who he blamed for it? Himself. Not CeeDee Lamb. He didn't deny the law of inertia. He took responsibility.
"I don't have to be perfect, but I damn sure can't be having the turnovers... The second (INT) was as boneheaded of an interception as I've had," Prescott said. "Should've just thrown it away... That one hurts, starting off the third quarter that way... That's on me. We can't have that."
Dak owned his mistakes. Now hopefully a certain reporter can own his foolish takes.
