CeeDee Lamb responds to Troy Aikman's 'lazy' wide receivers comment
One of the hot topics during the Dallas Cowboys bye week was comments made by Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, who said the team's wide receivers were running "lazy" routes.
Aikman specifically mentioned star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, saying, "I think CeeDee (Lamb) has got to improve in his route running."
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reacted to Aikman's comments and agreed that the unit needed to improve, and now CeeDee himself is sharing his thoughts on what the Cowboys legend had to say.
MORE: Jerry Jones shares honest assessment of Cowboys' performance
Lamb sat down with former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett to share his thoughts on Aikman's comments, and he gave a very honest answer about the need to improve and finding motivation in the "constructive criticism" Aikman offered.
"Me, as a leader, obviously I take it in. We gotta work. I use it as a building block," Lamb said. "Like, if you say that our routes are 'lazy,' things of that sort, let's go out here every week and I'm gonna show you that our routes, you know.
"I'm going to take that as constructive criticism. You can't really take everything personal in this realm of work that we do -- especially something that we can control. So, if we can control it, let's go out here, work at it, and continue to get better at it. For me, I go to work. I'm a hard worker, so anything you say that I'm not doing, I'm going to show you that I am doing it."
Lamb finished by saying he was "no doubt" motivated by the comments.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott took advantage of Dallas bye week by bonding
That is the perfect attitude to have.
Through the first seven weeks of the season, Lamb sits in the top 10 in receiving yards. He has recorded 32 catches for 467 yards and two touchdowns.
Moving forward, Lamb would like to see the endzone more often, and that will begin with his focus on route running and creating separation for Dak Prescott to get him the ball. If he can do that, the Cowboys offense could finally take things to the next level.
We'll see if he used that constructive criticism from Aikman to improve this week ahead of the Cowboys' primetime showdown with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.
