NFL schedule leaks 2025: Dallas Cowboys to place division rival on Christmas Day
Is anyone ready for a Cowboys Christmas? As the NFL schedule leaks continue to pour in ahead of the official release for the 2025 season on Wednesday night, it looks like the Dallas Cowboys will run the holidays.
Not only are the Cowboys hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day, but Washington Commanders insider Kevin Sheehan indicates an NFC showdown could be coming to Christmas.
Sheehan took to social media on Wednesday morning to report that the Commanders will host the Cowboys on Christmas Day, exclusively on Netflix.
MORE: Do Cowboys 2025 schedule leaks, NFL history foreshadow epic season?
Per Sheehan, the Commanders-Cowboys game could be placed in the 1:00 p.m. ET timeslot, which would make it the first game of the day.
Hopefully someone in your family is a Cowboys fan, or the holidays could be rough.
MORE: Cowboys 2025 schedule release tracker: Opponents, rumors, leaks, & more
The official NFL schedule will be announced in full at 8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app, and NFL+, but there will be leaks and rumors throughout the day.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs. Eagles Week 1 odds for 2025 NFL opener
Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons won’t hold out, per his brother
'Elite' Cowboys rookie in one of NFL's 'best positions to succeed'
Stephen Jones compares George Pickens to former 'competitive' Cowboys star WR
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc