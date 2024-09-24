Cowboys Country

NFL Week 4 TV schedule: When & where to watch your favorite team

The 2024 NFL regular season continues with the start of Week 4 on Thursday, September 26. Here is when and where to tune in to catch every game of the week.

The 2024-25 NFL regular season officially kicks off Week 4 on Thursday, September 26, with an NFC East showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Dallas is looking to bounce back after consecutive letdowns at home, while the Giants aim to build momentum after earning their first win of the season by beating the Cleveland Browns on the road in Week 3.

It's two familiar foes to get the new week underway.

In other primetime games, the Baltimore Ravens host the Buffalo Bills, while a Monday Night Football doubleheader -- Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions -- closes out the week.

When will your favorite team be taking the field and how can you tune in?

A full look at the 2024 NFL TV schedule can be seen below (All times Eastern).

2024 NFL TV schedule, Week 4

Thursday, September 26

TIME

GAME

CHANNEL

8:15 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys - New York Giants

Prime Video

Sunday, September 29

TIME

GAME

CHANNEL

1:00 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals - Carolina Panthers

FOX

1:00 p.m.

Denver Broncos - New York JetS

CBS

1:00 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Houston Texans

CBS

1:00 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams - Chicago Bears

FOX

1:00 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings - Green Bay Packers

CBS

1:00 p.m.

New Orleans Saints - Atlanta Falcons

FOX

1:00 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FOX

1:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Indianapolis Colts

CBS

4:05 p.m.

New England Patriots - San Francisco 49ers

FOX

4:05 p.m.

Washington Commanders - Arizona Cardinals

FOX

4:25 p.m.

Cleveland Browns - Las Vegas Raiders

CBS

4:25 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs - Los Angeles Chargers

CBS

8:20 p.m.

Buffalo Bills - Baltimore Ravens

NBC

Monday, September 30

TIME

GAME

CHANNEL

7:30 p.m.

Tennessee Titans - Miami Dolphins

ESPN

8:15 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks - Detroit Lions

ABC

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

