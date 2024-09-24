NFL Week 4 TV schedule: When & where to watch your favorite team
The 2024-25 NFL regular season officially kicks off Week 4 on Thursday, September 26, with an NFC East showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Dallas is looking to bounce back after consecutive letdowns at home, while the Giants aim to build momentum after earning their first win of the season by beating the Cleveland Browns on the road in Week 3.
It's two familiar foes to get the new week underway.
In other primetime games, the Baltimore Ravens host the Buffalo Bills, while a Monday Night Football doubleheader -- Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions -- closes out the week.
When will your favorite team be taking the field and how can you tune in?
A full look at the 2024 NFL TV schedule can be seen below (All times Eastern).
2024 NFL TV schedule, Week 4
Thursday, September 26
TIME
GAME
CHANNEL
8:15 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys - New York Giants
Prime Video
Sunday, September 29
TIME
GAME
CHANNEL
1:00 p.m.
Cincinnati Bengals - Carolina Panthers
FOX
1:00 p.m.
Denver Broncos - New York JetS
CBS
1:00 p.m.
Jacksonville Jaguars - Houston Texans
CBS
1:00 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams - Chicago Bears
FOX
1:00 p.m.
Minnesota Vikings - Green Bay Packers
CBS
1:00 p.m.
New Orleans Saints - Atlanta Falcons
FOX
1:00 p.m.
Philadelphia Eagles - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOX
1:00 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers - Indianapolis Colts
CBS
4:05 p.m.
New England Patriots - San Francisco 49ers
FOX
4:05 p.m.
Washington Commanders - Arizona Cardinals
FOX
4:25 p.m.
Cleveland Browns - Las Vegas Raiders
CBS
4:25 p.m.
Kansas City Chiefs - Los Angeles Chargers
CBS
8:20 p.m.
Buffalo Bills - Baltimore Ravens
NBC
Monday, September 30
TIME
GAME
CHANNEL
7:30 p.m.
Tennessee Titans - Miami Dolphins
ESPN
8:15 p.m.
Seattle Seahawks - Detroit Lions
ABC
