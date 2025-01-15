Notorious Cowboys' hater believes Coach Prime to Dallas will restore glory
The Dallas Cowboys are dominating the media following their decision to part ways with head coach Mike McCarthy.
A number of potential replacements have been discussed, with many of the names being former Cowboys players.
The candidate generating the most buzz is Deion Sanders, who is currently the head coach at the University of Colorado in Boulder.
MORE: Deion Sanders as head coach comes with perks the Dallas Cowboys need
While a move for Sanders may seem unlikely due to the significant buyout clause in his current contract, sports analyst and outspoken Cowboys critic Stephen A. Smith believes that the team could reach an "NFC Championship" with Deion Sanders at the helm.
Stephen A. Smith claims that "the only person more viable than Primetime was Bill Belichick, and it wasn't because of six championships, it was because of the fact that Jerry Jones loves the camera, Bill Belichick wants nothing to do with the camera."
Smith went on to say that Sanders would not be "fazed" by Jerry Jones’s antics in the media, adding that Jones’s need to be in the spotlight "is not going to faze or dim Primetime's light."
MORE: 7 head coaching candidates the Dallas Cowboys need to consider
Smith makes a valid point here. In years past, Jerry Jones has often outshined the Cowboys' head coaches in the media. His comments and the culture he cultivates—whether for better or worse—have undeniably had an impact on the team.
However, with Deion Sanders, Jerry Jones would face a unique challenge. Sanders, one of the most charismatic and dominant athletes the league has ever seen, would not be easily overshadowed.
As the head coach, Sanders would undoubtedly become the voice of the Cowboys, whether Jerry Jones liked it or not. His larger-than-life presence would eclipse Jones's in the locker room, reshaping the dynamic of the team and potentially altering the way the franchise is perceived.
